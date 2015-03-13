BRIEF-Owens & Minor Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Owens & minor reports 1st quarter 2017 financial results and announces acquisition
March 13 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
* APN - GSK announces completion of the sale of half its stake in Aspen
* Board of Aspen has agreed that Mr David Redfern, recently appointed as GSK's nominee director to replace Mr Abbas Hussain on board, will remain a director of Aspen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Owens & minor reports 1st quarter 2017 financial results and announces acquisition
* company expects that transaction will have limited impact on 2017 earnings and will be modestly accretive in 2018