March 13 Grontmij Nv
* Grontmij N.V. announces the sale of Parera, one of its
French subsidiaries
* Announces that it has signed an agreement to sell its
French subsidiary Parera to Ciclad, a French private equity
firm, for a consideration of eur 7.8 million
* Closing is expected in coming weeks, upon customary
conditions
* Reiterates that it is likely that following divestment of
French operations, a transaction-related loss will be incurred.
* Parera, with eur 10.0 million revenues, focuses on grid
cartography and network detection for French utilities clients
* Has been agreed with banks that proceeds from parera
disposal do not have to be used to repay debt
