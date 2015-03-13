March 13 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Q4 revenue 6.3 million Danish crowns ($893,860) versus 3.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating loss 68.0 million crowns versus loss 45.4 million crowns year ago

* For 2015, expects revenue in form of growing royalty payments from Sanofi on global sales of Lyxumia but provides no specific guidance as Sanofi has given no guidance on 2015 sales of Lyxumia

* Additional revenue of up to 140 million crowns / 19 million euros may be received from event driven milestones from partners

* Net operating expenses in 2015 are expected at a range of 225 million - 235 million crowns / 30 million - 32 million euros