BRIEF-Associated Capital Group Q1 shr loss $0.55
* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results
March 13 Quindell Plc
* Issue of equity
* Today issued 832,946 new ordinary shares of 15 pence each in company
* As part of process to achieve full ownership of navseeker, company further announces that it has today issued shares respect of acquisition of a further 8.33 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results
* Applied for and received management cease trade order from British Columbia securities commission, co's principal regulator