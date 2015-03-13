PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 3
May 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 Bank of Russia:
* Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) selects International Financial Club bank (IFC bank) as investor in Bank Tavricheskiy sanation
* Bank Tavricheskiy is to be merged with IFC bank till July 1, 2022
* Bank Tavricheskiy is to receive 28 billion roubles ($458.78 million) loan and part of its liabilities is to be restructured into subordinated deposits for a total of 12.7 billion roubles Source text: bit.ly/1xk360i Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.0310 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, May 2 Puerto Rico and its federal financial oversight board faced a handful of lawsuits from stakeholders on Tuesday, which could ultimately push the ailing U.S. territory into bankruptcy, and more are expected in the coming days.