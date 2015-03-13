March 13 Cerved Information Solutions SpA :

* Reports full year revenue of 331.3 million euros ($348.93 million), up 5.7 percent year on year

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 160.1 million euros versus 151.5 million euros a year ago

* Full year net adjusted income is 55.0 million euros, up 27.7 percent year on year

* Proposes full year 2014 dividend of 0.205 euro per share

* Expects for full year 2015 continuing organic growth of revenue and EBITDA for all of divisions ($1 = 0.9495 euros)