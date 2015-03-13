BRIEF-Associated Capital Group Q1 shr loss $0.55
* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results
March 13 TINC:
* Announces intention to launch an initial public offering and listing on Euronext Brussels
* TINC aims to raise about 140 million euros ($147 million) in an offer that will consist of new and existing shares Source text: bit.ly/1Be6oCt ($1 = 0.9508 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Applied for and received management cease trade order from British Columbia securities commission, co's principal regulator