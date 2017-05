March 13 Risanamento SpA :

* Reports full year consolidated net income of 205.3 million euros ($215.28 million) versus loss of 72.9 million euros a year ago

* Says NAV at Dec. 31, 2014 was positive at 305 million euros versus negative NAV of 232 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9537 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)