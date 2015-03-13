March 13 GfK SE :
* FY 2014 sales declined 2.8 percent to 1.453 billion euros
($1.54 billion)
* FY 2014 consolidated total income improved to 19.4 million
euros (previous year: -42.1 million euros)
* Management and the supervisory boards propose a dividend
of 0.65 euros per share (previous year: also 0.65 euros per
share)
* Focus will continue to be on organic growth in 2015
* Sees FY 2015 adjusted operating income to improve and the
margin to rise to somewhere in the range of 12.4 to 12.8 percent
* Aims to outpace the market in 2016 in terms of organic
growth
* Aims for a margin of between 14 and 15 percent for 2016
($1 = 0.9425 euros)
