March 13 GfK SE :

* FY 2014 sales declined 2.8 percent to 1.453 billion euros ($1.54 billion)

* FY 2014 consolidated total income improved to 19.4 million euros (previous year: -42.1 million euros)

* Management and the supervisory boards propose a dividend of 0.65 euros per share (previous year: also 0.65 euros per share)

* Focus will continue to be on organic growth in 2015

* Sees FY 2015 adjusted operating income to improve and the margin to rise to somewhere in the range of 12.4 to 12.8 percent

* Aims to outpace the market in 2016 in terms of organic growth

* Aims for a margin of between 14 and 15 percent for 2016