BRIEF-SEC issues order approving request to list, trade four-times leveraged exchange-traded fund
March 13 Allianz SE
* Says sees slight increase in 2015 net profit - annual report
* Says currently assumes its investment income will decline - annual report
* Says low interest rates will continue to create headwinds for insurance sector in 2015 - annual report Source text: here
* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results