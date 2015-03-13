March 13 Aspo Plc :

* Aspo's ESL Shipping to sell its share in the insurance company Alandia

* ESL Shipping Ltd, part of Aspo Group, has held about 3.5 pct of shares in insurance company Försäkringsaktiebolaget Alandia

* Says deal will result in a non-recurring gain of about 4.9 million euros for Aspo

