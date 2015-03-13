BRIEF-Associated Capital Group Q1 shr loss $0.55
* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results
March 13 Aspo Plc :
* Aspo's ESL Shipping to sell its share in the insurance company Alandia
* ESL Shipping Ltd, part of Aspo Group, has held about 3.5 pct of shares in insurance company Försäkringsaktiebolaget Alandia
* Says deal will result in a non-recurring gain of about 4.9 million euros for Aspo
* Says parties will not disclose transaction price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Applied for and received management cease trade order from British Columbia securities commission, co's principal regulator