BRIEF-Makemytrip Limited announces $330 million equity financing
* Makemytrip Ltd - company will issue 4.6 million ordinary shares in aggregate to investors at a price of $36 per ordinary share
March 13 Symbio Polska SA :
* Feb. 2015 revenue 1.5 million zlotys ($379,360), up 64 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9540 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Makemytrip Ltd - company will issue 4.6 million ordinary shares in aggregate to investors at a price of $36 per ordinary share
* Spark Networks and Affinitas GmbH have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a stock-for-stock merger - SEC filing