March 13 Gruppo Mutuionline SpA :

* Buys 74.85 percent stake in South African 7Pixel s.r.l. from Naspers and company management

* Total consideration paid amounts to 55.5 million euros ($58.37 million)

* Acquisition carried out through newly incorporated subsidiary Marsala s.r.l.

* Acquisition financed also through bank loans of 47 million euros