Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group's Ratings; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of The Hanover Insurance Company, the principal operating subsidiary of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE: THG). Fitch has also affirmed THG's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this press release. The ratings affirmation