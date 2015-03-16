UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia keeps Recchi in place as executive chairman
* Vivendi has notified EU authorities over stake (Wraps separates, adds details, Vivendi comment, analyst)
March 16 Helvetia Holding AG :
* FY 2014 requested dividend distribution: 18.00 Swiss francs per share (2013: 17.50 francs per share)
* FY 2014 IFRS result after tax: 393 million Swiss francs ($391.01 million) (2013: 364 million francs; +8.1 pct)
* FY 2014 combined ratio (net): 93.1 pct (2013: 93.6 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0051 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vivendi has notified EU authorities over stake (Wraps separates, adds details, Vivendi comment, analyst)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of The Hanover Insurance Company, the principal operating subsidiary of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE: THG). Fitch has also affirmed THG's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this press release. The ratings affirmation