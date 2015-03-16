March 16 Lafuma SA :

* FY total result of 2.3 million euros ($2.4 million) versus loss of 69.2 million euros year ago

* Remains confident it will strengthen the recovery through 2015 and will show a solid positive result, although slightly lower than that recorded in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9497 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)