BRIEF-Dx.Com Holdings securs sole distribution right of a medicine
* Group has recently secured sole distribution right of a medicine for treatment of urinary problems in prc for a period of one year
March 16 Ubisoft :
* Ubisoft Entertainment successfully places a 200 million euros ($210 million) Schuldschein
* Schuldschein is a private placement governed by German law
* Notes have a five-year maturity and carry a mix of fixed and floating rates
* Notes represent an average borrowing cost of around 1.8 pct, which is at lower end of proposed range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9512 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Matters concerning co's associate COS Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings Pte Ltd and Gryphon Capital Management Pte Ltd