March 16 Koza Altin :

* Announces that its unit Koza Ltd. signs deal with Medgold Resources for gold and silver prospecting in Portugal

* The unit will have 55 percent share in joint venture for gold and silver prospecting

* The unit will have option to increase its share in joint venture up to 75 percent

* According to the deal the unit Koza Ltd. will buy 19.31 percent of Medgold Resources capital share for 1.5 million CAD ($1.17 million) Source text for Eikon:

