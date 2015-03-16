GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil spill leaves commodities spinning, safe-havens shine
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
March 16 Koza Altin :
* Announces that its unit Koza Ltd. signs deal with Medgold Resources for gold and silver prospecting in Portugal
* The unit will have 55 percent share in joint venture for gold and silver prospecting
* The unit will have option to increase its share in joint venture up to 75 percent
* According to the deal the unit Koza Ltd. will buy 19.31 percent of Medgold Resources capital share for 1.5 million CAD ($1.17 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.2768 Canadian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
May 5 Two people died when an incoming cargo plane carrying UPS packages swerved off the runway at an airport in Charleston, West Virginia, and went over a hillside on Friday, officials said.