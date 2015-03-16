BRIEF-Dx.Com Holdings securs sole distribution right of a medicine
* Group has recently secured sole distribution right of a medicine for treatment of urinary problems in prc for a period of one year
March 16 Advtech Ltd :
* Matters have arisen which are not of a financial or audit nature which necessitate a delay in announcement of annual results
* Results will be announced shortly
* Matters concerning co's associate COS Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings Pte Ltd and Gryphon Capital Management Pte Ltd