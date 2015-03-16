BRIEF-Dx.Com Holdings securs sole distribution right of a medicine
* Group has recently secured sole distribution right of a medicine for treatment of urinary problems in prc for a period of one year
March 16 Ica Gruppen
* Ica gruppen sells cervera
* Ica Gruppen has signed an agreement with Accent Equity to sell Cervera
* Ica gruppen says sale is expected to generate a capital gain of approximately sek 15 million for Ica Gruppen
* Ica gruppen says sale expected to be completed in Q2 of 2015 Further company coverage:
* Matters concerning co's associate COS Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings Pte Ltd and Gryphon Capital Management Pte Ltd