BRIEF-Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust says entered into S$600mln facility agreement
* Pdf 1: Ara Trust Management (Suntec) Limited (Entry Into Facility Agreement And Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of The Sgx-st Listing Manual)
March 16 Alpha Astika Akinita SA :
* FY 2014 EBITDA at 5.4 million euros ($5.68 million) versus 7.4 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 57.5 million euros versus 43.4 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1CmcdVC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9500 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 5 Mexico's central bank on Friday sold all of the $200 million it had offered in a renewal of foreign exchange hedges that expire in 62 days, with demand more than three times supply in the auction that aims to support the peso.