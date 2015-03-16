March 16 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) :

* Confirms approach to improving responsibility and accountability in the banking sector

* Sets out how FCA will implement Senior Managers Regime

* Policies announced today are significant and will make it easier for firms and regulators to hold individuals to account.

* Expects all firms who deal with retail consumers to read report and take action to ensure they are managing this risk