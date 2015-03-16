BRIEF-Agile Group says unit entered into formal agreement
* Unit entered into formal agreement with Shiguang Chuangjian, Zheng Zihong and Wu Zhangjin
March 16 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) :
* Confirms approach to improving responsibility and accountability in the banking sector
* Sets out how FCA will implement Senior Managers Regime
* Policies announced today are significant and will make it easier for firms and regulators to hold individuals to account.
* Expects all firms who deal with retail consumers to read report and take action to ensure they are managing this risk Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1MF25Xx)
May 5 Intesa Sanpaolo Spa CEO Carlo Messina tells a post-results conference call: