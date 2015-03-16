BRIEF-ATM recommends not to pay dividend for 2016
* Net loss for FY 2016 the company plans to cover from gains from the forthcoming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Corrects to state "mainly during Q2 and Q3 of 2015" in the third bullet point)
March 16 Tieto Oyj :
* Personnel negotiations initiated in January concluded in Finland
* Says, Tieto is estimated to reduce 435 positions in Finland
* Redundancies will be carried out mainly during Q2 and Q3 of 2015
* Says initially, personnel impact in Finland was estimated at a maximum of 500 positions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net loss for FY 2016 the company plans to cover from gains from the forthcoming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, May 5 Power theft is costing Greece's dominant power utility Public Power Corp (PPC) about 170 million euros ($187 million) in lost income each year, it said on Friday, citing estimates by Greek energy regulator.