(Corrects to state "mainly during Q2 and Q3 of 2015" in the third bullet point)

March 16 Tieto Oyj :

* Personnel negotiations initiated in January concluded in Finland

* Says, Tieto is estimated to reduce 435 positions in Finland

* Redundancies will be carried out mainly during Q2 and Q3 of 2015

* Says initially, personnel impact in Finland was estimated at a maximum of 500 positions