BRIEF-ATM recommends not to pay dividend for 2016
* Net loss for FY 2016 the company plans to cover from gains from the forthcoming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 16 Aspiro AB :
* Applies for delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm
* Says last day of trading in shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be notified when Aspiro has been informed thereof by Nasdaq Stockholm
* Panther has also requested a compulsory acquisition of remaining shares pursuant to chapter 22 of Swedish Companies Act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net loss for FY 2016 the company plans to cover from gains from the forthcoming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, May 5 Power theft is costing Greece's dominant power utility Public Power Corp (PPC) about 170 million euros ($187 million) in lost income each year, it said on Friday, citing estimates by Greek energy regulator.