March 16 Remgro Ltd :

* Headline earnings was flat at R3.658 billion (2013: R3.657 billion), while headline EPS decreased by 0.1 pct to 711.7 cents from 712.5 cents in six months ended Dec. 31

* Interim dividend per share up 8.3 pct to 169 cents (2013: 156 cents) in 6 months ended Dec. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: