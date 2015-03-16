India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
March 16 Remgro Ltd :
* Headline earnings was flat at R3.658 billion (2013: R3.657 billion), while headline EPS decreased by 0.1 pct to 711.7 cents from 712.5 cents in six months ended Dec. 31
* Interim dividend per share up 8.3 pct to 169 cents (2013: 156 cents) in 6 months ended Dec. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 5 The board of Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, was hit by a fresh revolt over excessive pay at its annual general meeting on Friday, after more than a quarter of investors opposed its 2016 payouts.