March 16 Hiag Immobilien Holding AG :

* Net income of 50.4 million Swiss francs ($50.1 million) in 2014 business year, in line with expectations

* FY property income increased by 11.8 pct to 48.7 million Swiss francs

* Annualised property income rose by 6.9 pct to 49.8 million Swiss francs compared to previous year

* FY operating income decreased to 78.9 million Swiss francs; without revaluation effects, operating income rose by 10.1 pct

* For 2015 business year, HIAG Immobilien is aiming for 5 pct increase in operating income (without revaluation and without acquisitions) and 4 pct increase in property income without acquisitions

* Tax-Free dividends of 3.30 Swiss francs per share from capital repayment