UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia keeps Recchi in place as executive chairman
* Vivendi has notified EU authorities over stake (Wraps separates, adds details, Vivendi comment, analyst)
March 16 Hiag Immobilien Holding AG :
* Net income of 50.4 million Swiss francs ($50.1 million) in 2014 business year, in line with expectations
* FY property income increased by 11.8 pct to 48.7 million Swiss francs
* Annualised property income rose by 6.9 pct to 49.8 million Swiss francs compared to previous year
* FY operating income decreased to 78.9 million Swiss francs; without revaluation effects, operating income rose by 10.1 pct
* For 2015 business year, HIAG Immobilien is aiming for 5 pct increase in operating income (without revaluation and without acquisitions) and 4 pct increase in property income without acquisitions
* Tax-Free dividends of 3.30 Swiss francs per share from capital repayment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0058 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of The Hanover Insurance Company, the principal operating subsidiary of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE: THG). Fitch has also affirmed THG's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this press release. The ratings affirmation