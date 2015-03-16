March 16 Koninklijke DSM NV

* Dsm and cvc announce partnership for polymer intermediates and composite resins

* Newco will be 65 pct owned by CVC and 35 pct by DSM, with 1,950 employees

* Enterprise value of transaction is eur600 million plus an earn-out of up to eur175 million

* Estimated net cash proceeds at closing to DSM of eur300-350 million

* Closing, subject to customary conditions and approvals, is expected in Q3 2015

* To recognize initial book loss of about eur130 million after tax and non-controlling interests, as an exceptional item in q1 2015

* Financing mainly through equity contribution from both shareholders, 3rd party financing and eur100 million bridge loan provided by DSM