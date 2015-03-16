March 16 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* FY 2014/2015 forecast reconfirmed

* Q1 consolidated net income was 13.3 million euros ($14 million), which compares with 12.5 million euros for the previous year

* For 2014/2015 expects consolidated net income to slightly exceed that of the preceding year; the comparable basis is 23.1 million euros