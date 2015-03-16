March 16 PureCircle Ltd

* Sales of $43m increased 24% over 1H FY14 ($35m)

* Gross margin increased 18% to $14.5m. Gross margin % of 34% was consistent with 1H FY14 (35%).

* 1H FY15 net result of ($0.9m) represented a $1m (53%) improvement on 1H FY14.

* With sustained long term growth prospects, PureCircle has started to expand our production capacity and expect this to come on stream in FY17.