BRIEF-Dx.Com Holdings securs sole distribution right of a medicine
* Group has recently secured sole distribution right of a medicine for treatment of urinary problems in prc for a period of one year
March 16 PureCircle Ltd
* Sales of $43m increased 24% over 1H FY14 ($35m)
* Gross margin increased 18% to $14.5m. Gross margin % of 34% was consistent with 1H FY14 (35%).
* 1H FY15 net result of ($0.9m) represented a $1m (53%) improvement on 1H FY14.
* With sustained long term growth prospects, PureCircle has started to expand our production capacity and expect this to come on stream in FY17. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Matters concerning co's associate COS Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings Pte Ltd and Gryphon Capital Management Pte Ltd