BRIEF-Dx.Com Holdings securs sole distribution right of a medicine
* Group has recently secured sole distribution right of a medicine for treatment of urinary problems in prc for a period of one year
March 16 Medivir Ab
* New data on Simeprevir presented at the conference of the Asian Pacific association for the study of the liver
* In a phase II study up to 95% cure rates were achieved in HCV genotype (GT)1 infected patients treated with a 3-DAA combination of simeprevir, TMC647055/ritonavir and JNJ-56914845
* In the phase III TIGER study in treatment-naive patients with chronic HCV GT1 infection conducted in China and Korea 89-91% were cured with simeprevir in combination with pegylated interferon (P) and ribavirin (R) for 12 weeks followed by PR for a further 12 or 36 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Group has recently secured sole distribution right of a medicine for treatment of urinary problems in prc for a period of one year
* Matters concerning co's associate COS Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings Pte Ltd and Gryphon Capital Management Pte Ltd