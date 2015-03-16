BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare entered into termination agreement
May 5 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Company Limited:
March 16 Brighter publ AB :
* Strengthens the development team further with Helbling as new partner
* Has engaged Helbling Technik Bern AG, a global independent Swiss contract engineering, design and innovation company
* Helbling Technik Bern AG is supporting its clients to design, develop and bring into market innovative medical solutions to improve day lives of individuals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Company Limited:
MANILA, May 5 The Philippines said it would complain to the United Nations after one of its human rights investigators failed to notify the government of a visit to Manila on Friday, which it said was a "clear signal" she was not interested in an objective view.