BRIEF-Dx.Com Holdings securs sole distribution right of a medicine
* Group has recently secured sole distribution right of a medicine for treatment of urinary problems in prc for a period of one year
March 16 Bloober Team SA :
* Signs an exclusive distribution deal with Techland Sp. z o.o. for publishing A-men 2 game in Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Group has recently secured sole distribution right of a medicine for treatment of urinary problems in prc for a period of one year
* Matters concerning co's associate COS Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings Pte Ltd and Gryphon Capital Management Pte Ltd