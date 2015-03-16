March 16 Dagi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2014

* Proposes to allocate 3.3 million lira ($1.26 million) FY 2014 net profit to compensate previous year loss

* Proposes 5 percent of FY 2014 profit to legal reserves and remaining 7.2 million lira to extraordinary reserves Source text for Eikon:

