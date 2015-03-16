BRIEF-Sakae Holdings updates on matters concerning co's associate
* Matters concerning co's associate COS Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings Pte Ltd and Gryphon Capital Management Pte Ltd
March 16 Dagi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2014
* Proposes to allocate 3.3 million lira ($1.26 million) FY 2014 net profit to compensate previous year loss
* Proposes 5 percent of FY 2014 profit to legal reserves and remaining 7.2 million lira to extraordinary reserves Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6180 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Matters concerning co's associate COS Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings Pte Ltd and Gryphon Capital Management Pte Ltd
* Approved the application to capital market commission for approval of delisting of its shares from Athens Stock Exchange