BRIEF-ATM recommends not to pay dividend for 2016
* Net loss for FY 2016 the company plans to cover from gains from the forthcoming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 16 Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Pays remaining amount of 20 million lira ($7.61 million) loan from IFC as of March 16 by using advance payment option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6267 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, May 5 Power theft is costing Greece's dominant power utility Public Power Corp (PPC) about 170 million euros ($187 million) in lost income each year, it said on Friday, citing estimates by Greek energy regulator.