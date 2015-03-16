March 16 Sorin SpA :
* FY revenue at 746.9 million euros ($787.76 million), up
3.4 pct year on year
* FY adjusted net profit 55.1 million euros versus 60.8
million euros year ago
* Says adjusted net profit included a 5.3 million euros
impact from New Ventures and reflected a 10 million euros
unfavorable foreign exchange effect
* Sees growth in 2015 revenue of between 4 pct - 6 pct
versus 2014 figure
* Expects full year 2015 net profit substantially in line
with 2014
* For Q1 2015 expects revenue to grow 2-3 pct over the same
period of 2014
