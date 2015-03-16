March 16 Delta Lloyd Nv :

* Delta Lloyd to launch equity offering

* Announces offering of 19.9 mln new ordinary shares via an accelerated bookbuild transaction, which will be launched immediately

* Intends to use proceeds to further reinforce its solvency position in light of various uncertainties still associated with Solvency II

* Issued ordinary shares will be eligible for 2014 final dividend

* Closing of book is expected tomorrow before NYSE Euronext Amsterdam and NYSE Euronext Brussels markets open, subject to possible acceleration

* Morgan Stanley is acting as sole global coordinator and joint bookrunner for offering

