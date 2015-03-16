India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
March 16 Delta Lloyd Nv :
* Delta Lloyd to launch equity offering
* Announces offering of 19.9 mln new ordinary shares via an accelerated bookbuild transaction, which will be launched immediately
* Intends to use proceeds to further reinforce its solvency position in light of various uncertainties still associated with Solvency II
* Issued ordinary shares will be eligible for 2014 final dividend
* Closing of book is expected tomorrow before NYSE Euronext Amsterdam and NYSE Euronext Brussels markets open, subject to possible acceleration
* Morgan Stanley is acting as sole global coordinator and joint bookrunner for offering
* ABN Amro bank is acting as joint bookrunner for offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 5 The board of Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, was hit by a fresh revolt over excessive pay at its annual general meeting on Friday, after more than a quarter of investors opposed its 2016 payouts.