March 18 Sea Star Capital Plc :

* Says Piraeus Bank to sell 43.7 million securitised shares of Anonymous Shipping Co of Crete SA (ANEK SA)

* Says Alpha Finance chosen as responsible Hellenic Stock Exchange member for shares' divestiture

* Says shares to be sold on March 19, 2015, starting price set as closing price of previous day

* Says its board has taken legal action to protect its property

* Says the Anek SA's shares under discussion belong to the company

