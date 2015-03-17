BRIEF-FSIC reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* FSIC reports first quarter 2017 financial results and declares regular distribution for second quarter
March 17 Grivalia Properties Reic
* Announces 0.3 euros per share dividend for FY 2014
* Says as 0.1 euros per share pre-dividend already paid, remaining is 0.2 euros per share
* Approves purchase of property from Praktiker Hellas for 8.5 million euros ($9.00 million)
* Says purchased property to be leased back to Praktiker for 0.81 million euros per year or 5 percent of its yearly net sales
* Says board of directors has approved an additional $300 million to repurchase company's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: