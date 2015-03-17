March 17 Grivalia Properties Reic

* Announces 0.3 euros per share dividend for FY 2014

* Says as 0.1 euros per share pre-dividend already paid, remaining is 0.2 euros per share

* Approves purchase of property from Praktiker Hellas for 8.5 million euros ($9.00 million)

* Says purchased property to be leased back to Praktiker for 0.81 million euros per year or 5 percent of its yearly net sales

