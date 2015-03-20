BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
March 20 Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA :
* Issues new bond loan of 50 million euros ($53.86 million), covered by Piraeus Bank SA
* Says loan's duration is 3 years
* Says loan to cover liquidity and finance investment plans
* Approves other 3-year bond loan of 115 million euros in 2 parts, also covered by Piraeus Bank
* Says second bond loan to refinance existing loans
* Says is in talks with other banks for refinancing of outstanding loans
* Cancels its Jan. 19, 2015 decision to increase share capital by 300 million euros
* Says share capital increase to be discussed in future board meetings after financial developments in Greece become clearer
Source text: bit.ly/1LA2KOS
($1 = 0.9284 euros)
