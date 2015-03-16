March 16 Cvc Credit Partners European Opportunities Ltd

* Placing raised gross proceeds of £12,775,917 through issue of 12,232,782 sterling ordinary shares at an issue price of £1.0444, and eur 9,180,246

* Placing through issue of 8,823,766 euro ordinary shares at an issue price of eur 1.0404 and is expected to be completed on 19 March 2015

* GSI is acting as sponsor, global co-ordinator and bookrunner in relation to placing and Dexion Capital Plc ("Dexion") is acting as lead placing agent in relation to placing