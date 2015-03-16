BRIEF-Rici Health appoints Wang Yan as new CFO
* Wang Yan was appointed as chief financial officer of company
March 16 Virbac SA :
* Reports a FY current operating profit of 109.0 million euros ($115.63 million) versus 104.9 million euros year ago
* FY revenue from ordinary activities 773.1 million euros versus 736.1 million euros last year
* FY net consolidated profit 70.5 million euros, up 2.2 pct
* FY net profit group share of 63.6 million euros, up 5.1 pct
* Says organic growth in 2015 could be comparable to 2014
* Says exchange rates will have positive impact on overall performance, should trends observed recently be confirmed with decrease of euro
* Says evolution of business in Q1 will be partially offset by weak activity in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.