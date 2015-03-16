March 16 Impresa SA :

* Q4 net profit up 37.9 percent to 5.45 million euros ($5.78 million) year on year

* Q4 revenue down 4.7 percent to 64.97 million euros

* Q4 EBITDA up 7.2 percent to 12.13 million euros

* Q4 advertising revenue up 3.4 percent to 36.71 million euros

* Says end-Dec. 2014 net debt 176.4 million euros versus 188.2 million euros end-Dec. year ago

* Says to control operating costs and improve operational indicators

* Sees lower multimedia revenues to affect first 2 quarters of 2015