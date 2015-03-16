BRIEF-Rici Health appoints Wang Yan as new CFO
* Wang Yan was appointed as chief financial officer of company
March 16 Theraclion SA :
* Presents positive results in two studies published in Radiology and in the Journal Of Therapeutic Ultrasound
* Patients treated with Echopulse demonstrated significant mean thyroid nodule volume reduction of 48.7 pct six months after procedure (p<0.01)
* In patients treated with Echopulse thyroid nodule volume was significantly reduced by a median of 48.8 pct three months after procedure (p<0.05) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.