March 16 Montupet SA :

* FY net profit group share 45.3 million euros ($47.97 million) versus 33.3 million euros previous year

* FY revenue 451.8 million euros versus 420.7 million euros previous year

* Proposes dividend of 1 euro per share

* Sees growth in volumes and profitability from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9444 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)