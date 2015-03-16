BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes
* Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes of up to $10.0 billion
March 16 Montupet SA :
* FY net profit group share 45.3 million euros ($47.97 million) versus 33.3 million euros previous year
* FY revenue 451.8 million euros versus 420.7 million euros previous year
* Proposes dividend of 1 euro per share
* Sees growth in volumes and profitability from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9444 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Frog Prince (China) to sell sale shares,45 pct equity interest in Fujian Herun