* Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes of up to $10.0 billion
March 16 Ittifak Holding :
* Says to issue up to 200 million lira ($76.31 million) bonds with up to 3 years maturity for domestic qualified investors
* Authorizes Ata Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler as intermediary for bond issuance
* Frog Prince (China) to sell sale shares,45 pct equity interest in Fujian Herun