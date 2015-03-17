March 17 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* FY 2014 stable turnover of 5,508 million Swiss francs ($5.46 billion) compared to prior year in organic terms, despite, a challenging business environment (2013: 5,669 million francs)

* FY 2014 EBITA 122.2 million francs (2013: 150.1 million francs)

* FY 2014 EBIT 85.7 million francs (2013: 112.9 million francs)

* FY 2014 net result of 67.4 million francs similar to prior year's level (2013: 69.2 million francs)

* Unchanged dividend of 7.50 francs per share proposed for FY 2014

* For the years from 2015 to 2017, Kuoni Group aims to achieve annual growth (CAGR) significantly higher than the 3.8 pct industry growth rate forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0080 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)