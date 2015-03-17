BRIEF-Ambac announces Q1 loss per share $2.77
* Ambac Financial Group Inc- Book value per share decreased $2.02 to $35.92 at March 31, 2017
March 17 Refresco Gerber Bv
* Offer period for Refresco Gerber IPO to start today, first trading expected on March 27, 2015
* Indicative price range eur 13 to eur 16 per share
* Listing of and first trading in ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam are expected on March 27, 2015
* Within indicative price range total offering is valued at up to eur 502 - eur 594 million, excluding exercise of over-allotment option Source text: (bit.ly/18ABM7O) Further company coverage:
* CM Finance Inc reports results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2017