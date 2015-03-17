BRIEF-O'Reilly Automotive announces additional $1 bln share repurchase authorization
* O’Reilly Automotive Inc announces additional $1 billion share repurchase authorization
March 17 Van De Velde Nv
* Intimacy has been named as a defendant in a potential class action suit alleging a violation of facta
* Have reached a settlement with the opposing party
* Expects no material impact on the financial situation of the group.
* This settlement needs to be approved by the USA court. The normal course of this procedure takes a few months Further company coverage:
* O’Reilly Automotive Inc announces additional $1 billion share repurchase authorization
* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results