BRIEF-Ambac announces Q1 loss per share $2.77
* Ambac Financial Group Inc- Book value per share decreased $2.02 to $35.92 at March 31, 2017
March 17 Victoria Park AB :
* Decides to start construction of third stage of apartments in Limhamn
* Says move-in is expected in spring 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CM Finance Inc reports results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2017