* Announces an unconditional offer to buy back shares

* Unconditional offer to buy back any and all of its shares in bearer form at 1.10 euros ($1) per bearer share and its shares in registered form at $1.16 per New York share

* Purpose of offer is to enable minority shareholders, who now only hold 2.95 pct of Head NV's issued shares, to sell their shares due to withdrawal of listing from Vienna Stock Exchange

* Offer will commence on March 17 and expires at 11 PM CET (5 PM New York time) on April 13, unless extended by company