RPT-New Zealand central bank holds rates at 1.75 percent
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
March 17 Euroinvestor.com A/S :
* FY revenue 57.3 million Danish crowns ($8.14 million) versus 34.3 million crowns year ago
* FY pre-tax profit 12.0 million crowns versus 6.0 million crowns year ago
* Expects to raise 2015 outlook
* Sees 2015 pre-tax profit of about 14.5 million crowns
* Sees 2015 revenue of 63 million crowns
* Proposes no 2014 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0432 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
